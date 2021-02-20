MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Gladbach coach Marco Rose blamed the loss on the announcement earlier last week that he will take charge of Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund next season.

Gladbach faces Manchester City in Budapest on Thursday (AEDT) in the first leg of a UEFA Champions Round of 16 tie.

"It was a defeat that I put my hand up to, that I'm responsible for," Rose admitted, having been announced as Dortmund's new coach last Monday.

Karim Onisiwo's opening goal was cancelled out by Lars Stindl's equaliser for Gladbach before replacement Kevin Stoeger scored second-bottom Mainz's late winner.

"The defeat is extremely annoying," Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann said.

Rose acknowledged that confirmation Dortmund is actioning a release clause in his contract had caused "a lot of unrest" at Gladbach.

"I know that it won't get any quieter around here," he admitted, but insisted his job is to instil "confidence and calm" in his team before the match against City.

Sunday's (AEDT) defeat leaves Gladbach eighth in the Bundesliga table, nine points off the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

The home leg against Pep Guardiola's Premier League leader has been moved from Moenchengladbach to Budapest because of Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions.