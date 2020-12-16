Maximilian Philipp had put Wolfsburg ahead at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT) with a clinical finish after a mistake by Leroy Sane.

But Lewandowski headed in just before the break to reach the milestone and then added a decisive second early in the second half with a controlled finish.

Visitor Wolfsburg was unbeaten so far this season but saw that record ended as Bayern survived a late onslaught to remain a point behind leader Leverkusen, a 4-0 winner\ at Cologne.

Wolfsburg took the lead when Sane tried to control in the box rather than clear his lines, allowing Kevin Mbabu to cross for Philipp, who hooked the ball into the net.

Josip Brekalo soon whistled a shot just past the post, which finally sparked Bayern into life as Lewandowski saw a close-range effort kept out by a superb last-ditch block from Maxence Lacroix before Serge Gnabry headed over from a good position.

Wolfsburg maintained a threat of its own and almost had a spectacular second after 29 minutes when Philipp's volley was deflected into the side-netting.

But Bayern levelled on the stroke of half-time as Kingsley Coman curled the ball into the box for Lewandowski, left unmarked to head past Koen Casteels for his landmark goal.

The Bayern man had his second early in the second half when Lacroix slipped as he tried to clear Jerome Boateng's long pass, setting Lewandowski clear to arrow the ball into the corner of the net.

Philipp continued to be the focus of Wolfsburg's attacking play and saw an unconventional volleyed effort go wide from just outside the box.

And Bayern was indebted to a pair of brilliant late saves from Manuel Neuer as he expertly tipped over a shot from Bartosz Bialek and then parried a blast from the same man from the corner that followed.