Barcelona has been heavily linked with a move for Lewandowski, who wants to leave the Bundesliga champion instead of extending a contract that is due to expire next year.

The Poland international this week said "something has died" within him, and that he wants to leave Bayern to "experience new emotions."

Bayern has remained adamant that Lewandowski must see out his contract, with reports suggesting Barca may struggle to finance a move for the 33-year-old.

Lewandowski insists the Bavarian giant will be better off if they avoid letting him leave on a free transfer next year and bring an end to its disagreement.

"I think it's better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of the contract," Lewandowski told Bild.

"I don't want to force anything, that's not the point. It's all about finding the best solution.

"I want it to end: the emotions have to cool down. I want to speak calmly, not through the media. I know that a conflict makes a lot of headlines. But FC Bayern and I are not enemies."

He said: "I'm not egoistic. I know what I had at Bayern and appreciate it very much. I also know that I've been doing my best not to disappoint the club or the fans for eight years."

Lewandowski scored 35 Bundesliga goals for Bayern in the 2021-22 season, securing him the European Golden Shoe for the second successive year.

The Poland captain is the only player in Bundesliga history (with a minimum of 10 appearances) to have scored more goals (312) than his team has conceded while he was on the pitch (311).