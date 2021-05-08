MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Borussia Dortmund's earlier defeat of RB Leipzig meant Bayern had its 30th Bundesliga crown sealed before kick-off on Sunday (AEST), and although no fans were in attendance at Allianz Arena, Hansi Flick's team nevertheless put on a party befitting of its achievement.

Lewandowski was sensational, scoring twice in the first half as Bayern stormed into a 4-0 lead – Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman also on target – before scoring his 39th league goal of the season from the spot, taking him to within one of Gerd Muller's all-time single-season record.

A red card for Tanguy Kouassi somewhat marred Bayern's second half, but Leroy Sane rounded off the rout late on with another goal.