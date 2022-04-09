WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The hosts were beaten 1-0 by Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie in midweek and were frustrated for 82 minutes at Allianz Arena on Sunday (AEST).

Just when Bayern looked to be heading for a first league blank since January 2020, Lewandowski's header hit Reece Oxford's arm and the striker stepped up to convert from the spot.

Bayern has now won three league games in a row and retains a healthy lead over Borussia Dortmund, which beat Stuttgart 2-0 on Saturday (AEST), ahead of the sides meeting in two weeks.