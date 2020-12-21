The Poland international was regularly linked with a switch to Old Trafford while at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four trophy-laden seasons.

However, a transfer failed to materialise and he instead joined Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

He has scored an incredible 266 goals in 307 appearances for Bayern and was the leading scorer in each of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League last term as the Bavarian giants won a stunning treble.

Lewandowski was last week recognised for his form over the past year as The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, but his career could have gone down a different route had BVB not blocked a Premier League switch, he says.

"After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson," Lewandowski told France Football. "He wanted me to come to Manchester.

"I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund didn't want to let me go. It didn't upset me more than that because things were going well with Borussia."

Ferguson instead signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal ahead of the 2012-2013 campaign and he helped fire United to the Premier League title in the legendary manager's final season.