It was confirmed earlier this month that Lewandowski had refused the offer of a new contract at Bayern, whom he joined in 2014 on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker has helped Bayern win eight straight Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League in 2020.

Last season, he broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single campaign, and this term he netted 50 in all competitions for the Bavarian giant.

However, his contract expires at the end of next season and Bayern now have to face cashing in this year or allowing him to leave for free in 2023.

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, whose coach Xavi has been open about the possibility of signing the 33-year-old, and on Monday the striker reiterated his intent to leave.

Asked if he was optimistic of joining Barca, Lewandowski said: "It's a big question.

"I don't like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my story at Bayern is over. I don't see any chance of continuing my career at this club.

"Let's see what we can do in the next two weeks, I don't want to continue and I would like to focus on Poland.

"After the Nations League we will have time to talk about the situation, but I don't see any possibility to continue at Bayern.

"Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties."