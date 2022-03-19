WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou put Bayern in control before Lewandowski netted either side of the break, taking his tally of league goals for the season to 31.

Union created chances on the break, notably through the lively Taiwo Awoniyi, but it has now shipped nine goals in two games against Bayern this season.

The result moves Julian Nagelsmann's side closer to a 10th consecutive title on the day Bayern surpassed Werder Bremen as the team to have played the most Bundesliga games, with 1935 outings.

Awoniyi poked a right-wing cross narrowly wide and Union was made to regret that miss when Nianzou headed home Joshua Kimmich's corner.

Coman lashed over with the goal gaping, but the rampant hosts did grab a third on the brink of half-time, Lewandowski slotting home calmly from the spot after he was clattered by Luthe.

The Bundesliga's leading marksman needed just two minutes to double his own tally after the restart, tapping home Jamal Musiala's cut-back.

Awoniyi forced Lucas Hernandez into a goalline clearance as the visitors chased a consolation, before Serge Gnabry failed to apply the finish after a neat after a give-and-go at the end of a superb attacking display from Bayern.

Bayern's pursuit of yet another Bundesliga title had stalled in recent weeks with back-to-back draws.

Those results boosted Borussia Dortmund's hopes of a genuine title challenge, but Bayern's dominant win on Sunday (AEDT) means it avoided going three Bundesliga games without winning for the first time since November 2018, and puts it seven points clear of Dortmund, which will look to manage the gap to FC Koln on Monday (AEDT).