WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Leverkusen started furiously, but Wolfsburg was more clinical and took the lead through a Ridle Baku header on 35 minutes.

Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah came on at half-time for Leverkusen to make his Bundesliga debut, but his team remained toothless in the second half.

"We lacked imagination today," Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky said.

The win sees Wolfsburg break into the top four, leapfrogging both Borussia Dortmund and high-flier Union Berlin, which fell to its second straight defeat in a row with a 2-1 loss away to Augsburg.