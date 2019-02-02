Ex-Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz did his former club a huge favour despite Leon Goretzka giving Bayern a 41st-minute lead.

Leon Bailey launched a fabulous free-kick into the top-left corner before Kevin Volland and substitute Lucas Alario sealed victory for a vibrant Leverkusen, which moved up to seventh in the table.

Instead of being punished for its 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund's lead over Bayern at the summit has edged to seven points.

Mats Hummels survived an early penalty shout for handball when he blocked Volland's shot at close quarters.

Leverkusen centre-back Sven Bender required treatment after a pair of brave challenges to deny Robert Lewandowski, but his team fell behind shortly before the interval.

Kingsley Coman made the most of the hosts' high line to charge in on goal. Lukas Hradecky saved but Thomas Muller sent the ball back into the box from the right for Goretzka to head home.

Lewandowski thought he had made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage-time, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review confirmed he was fractionally offside before stylishly converting Coman's pass.

Bosz's men made the most of that let-off by restarting on the front foot and Bailey's wonderful strike brought them level after Coman tripped Volland.

Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich scampered towards the same corner to claw Julian Brandt's 60th-minute volley behind.

Coman continued to lead a flagging Bayern challenge and it was clinically sliced apart as Karim Bellarabi crossed for Volland to slot past the advancing Ulreich.

James Rodriguez had a close-range header blocked but a late Bayern onslaught never truly materialised before Alario dispatched Brandt's low cross in the 87th minute.

Bayern must now make up seven points over the remaining 14 games, with the Bundesliga title slipping a little more from its once-firm gasp.

It travels next to Hertha Berlin for a DFB-Pokal clash on Thursday (AEDT), 24 hours after Leverkusen takes on Heidenheim of 2.Bundesliga in the same competition.