Four points adrift of safety going into the game, Furth travelled to Leipzig knowing it was up against it, but 20-year-old winger Jamie Leweling, on his full Bundesliga debut, provided the first shot on target as he stung the palms of Peter Gulacsi.

The hosts may have enjoyed the greater possession, but it was the Cloverleaves that carved out the better chances throughout the first-half, and they had the ball in the back of the net on 23 minutes as Leweling's cross was eventually bundled over the line before play was called back for a foul by Cedric Itten as he challenged Gulacsi for the ball.

Furth did, though, take a legitimate lead a minute prior to the break after Leweling was bundled over in the box by Nordi Mukiele, and Branimir Hrgota cooly converted from the penalty spot.

Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch called on both Poulsen and Mohamed Simakan at the break, and the former had his team level less than two minutes after coming on.

The Denmark international swept home via a deflection, with his equaliser given the seal of approval by the video assistant referee (VAR) after a check for offside.

Poulsen's impact was emphatic and inside 10 minutes of his appearance, the 27-year-old had won his side a penalty, which Emil Forsberg confidently arrowed into the bottom left corner.

Leipzig was home and dry with 25 minutes to go as substitute Dominik Szoboszlai scored with his first touch as Furth became overwhelmed.

And there was still enough time for 18-year-old Hugo Novoa to become the third Leipzig player to take just one touch to score as he tucked home Szoboszlai's perfect cross.

The result moved Leipzig into sixth place and leave Furth rooted to the bottom of the table with just a single point to its name from nine matches.