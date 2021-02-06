MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Nordi Mukiele gave Leipzig the lead at the end of a turgid first half, beating Mustafi in the air to head the ball in at a corner.

Marcel Sabitzer put the game beyond doubt in the second half, sweeping a low shot past Mustafi and goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann, before Willi Orban headed in Leipzig's third.

The win kept second-placed Leipzig seven points behind league leader Bayern Munich, which had temporarily extended the lead to 10 with a 1-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday (AEDT).