With Bayern Munich not in action until an away game against Cologne on Monday (AEDT), Julian Nagelsmann's team took advantage and moved two points clear of the reigning champion.

Lukas Klostermann swept home Patrik Schick's knockdown for the opener in the 17th minute and the Czech striker headed in one of his own from Dani Olmo's delivery before half-time.

Wing-back Nordi Mukiele added a cool finish to Konrad Laimer's pass just 34 seconds into the second half and Leipzig coasted to a first win in five games in all competitions.