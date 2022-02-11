WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Leipzig lost to Bayern Munich last week, but looked far from overawed in a 3-2 defeat, and that positivity remained against Cologne as it pressed out of possession, and ran the Billy Goats in circles when it had the ball.



Nkunku nearly set up Andre Silva for a tap-in early in the half, only for Luca Kilian to clear off his toe, but the Frenchman broke the deadlock midway through the first period with a superb free-kick from the edge of the box that curled into the top corner.



Cologne started the second half brighter, but any hopes of a comeback were quashed when Leipzig scored twice within the space of three minutes.



Olmo was given time and space to advance towards the edge of the box before drilling an unstoppable shot low past Marvin Schwabe on 54 minutes, and he was involved again moments later, popping up on the left wing to cross for the unmarked Angelino to tap in.



That double blow effectively sealed the points for Leipzig, but Cologne refused to give in and could have pulled one back when Dejan Ljubicic found Sebastian Andersson, but the forward snatched at his shot and fired wide from 10 yards.



Nkunku almost grabbed his second with a rasping effort from a tight angle that Schwabe turned behind.



Tim Lemperle did score a consolation for the visitors off the bench in stoppage-time with a header from a corner, but Leipzig was well over the finish line by then as its upward trajectory under Tedesco continues.