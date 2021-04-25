WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Defeat for Leipzig would have confirmed Bayern as German champion for the ninth straight season despite Hansi Flick's side losing 2-1 at Mainz on Sunday (AEST).

However, Leipzig made sure the champagne went back on ice in Munich for at least another fortnight after Stuttgart played most of the game a man down.

With just 12 minutes gone, 19-year-old defender Naouirou Ahamada was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after a VAR (video assistant referee) review, for a rough tackle on Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Haidara headed the hosts into the lead just 20 seconds after half-time when the Malian midfielder smashed home a Dani Olmo cross.

Having been brought down in the area, Forsberg picked himself up and converted a penalty as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig trimmed Bayern's lead at the top to seven points with three games left.

The Bundesliga takes a break next weekend, forcing Bayern to wait for another chance to clinch the title.