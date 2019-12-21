A 3-1 win over Augsburg on Sunday (AEDT) secured the informal herbstmeisterschaft (autumn championship) for Leipzig and it holds a two-point lead at the summit after Borussia Monchengladbach was held to a 0-0 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Defending champion Bayern is four points off the pace in third, with Dortmund and Schalke a further three points back.

Bayer Leverkusen was top midway through the 2009-2010 campaign, a season that ended with Bayern as champion. Since that campaign, Bayern has led the way at Christmas in seven seasons, while Dortmund was the front-runner in 2010-2011 and 2018-2019.

Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig scored three goals in the final 22 minutes to come from behind and beat Augsburg.

Striker Timo Werner said: "It was looking like one of those games for a long time. We had lots of chances but the ball just didn't want to cross the line.

"But we managed to turn it around. It shows how far we have come as a team."

Discussing Leipzig's position at the top of the table, Werner added: "Our league standing is just a snapshot and it ultimately doesn't count for much. Nevertheless, we're proud to go into the winter break top of the table."