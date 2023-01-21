MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Baumgart's men, who began the day four points behind the visitors on the table, ended an incredible opening period 5-1 up after Linton Maina, Ellyes Skhiri and Denis Huseinbasic added to Steffen Tigges's double.

Huseinbasic's 36th-minute strike gave Koln the earliest five-goal lead in their Bundesliga history, before Skhiri's second, coupled with a Marco Friedl own goal, rounded off the scoring after the break.

While Baumgart was pleased to see Koln halt a five-game winless run in ts first outing since the FIFA World Cup, he refused to get carried away ahead of a daunting clash with the champion next week.

"It's a game that you won't always have, of course," he said.

"We scored five goals from the first five shots on goal. We are happy about the result. We went forward with a lot of speed and earned the goals.

"On Tuesday, however, we have a team in front of us that shot down other teams with a similar result. We know what to expect."

The win represents the first time Koln has hit seven goals in a game since a 7-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt in October 1983.

The visitors, meanwhile, are now winless in their past 11 Bundesliga trips to Koln (D6 L5).