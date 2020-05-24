Koln, Dusseldorf play out entertaining draw May 24, 2020 23:21 2:03 min Fortuna Dusseldorf twice squandered the lead at Cologne in a 2-2 draw that leaves it mired in the relegation play-off position. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights FC Koln Football Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga -Latest Videos 2:03 min Bundesliga: Mainz v RB Leipzig 2:03 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Augsburg 1:08 min Howard Webb confident of safe MLS restart 2:03 min Koln, Dusseldorf play out entertaining draw 1:00 min Europe's biggest blowouts in a single season 0:40 min Courtois, Hazard discussed Madrid move at Chelsea 1:00 min Werner's achieves rare Bundesliga scoring feat 2:03 min Serdar injury compounds Schalke loss to Augsburg 2:03 min Werner hat-trick inspires crushing Leipzig win 0:29 min Bournemouth player tests positive for COVID-19