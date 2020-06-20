WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Werder failed to make the most of 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf dropping points at home to Augsburg, which along with Mainz and FC Koln, secured safety on the penultimate weekend.

Robin Quaison put the hosts ahead at Opel Arena after Josh Sargent and Theodor Gebre Selassie failed to communicate and clear Karim Onisiwo's goal-bound header sufficiently, with Danny Latza teeing up Jean-Paul Boetius for a second after a brilliant run five minutes later.

Yuya Osako pulled one back for Werder before the hour mark but Edimilson Fernandes put the game to bed in the 85th minute.

Kohfeldt's side must now defeat FC Koln next weekend to have any hope of retaining its top-flight status, with Dusseldorf two points ahead in the relegation play-off spot.

Four-time Bundesliga champion Werder has only been demoted from the division once, spending the 1980-1981 season in the second tier.

Kohfeldt was drained after seeing his team fall to a fourth defeat in its past five matches.

"We had a great chance to turn everything in our favour. Now we owe it to ourselves to give ourselves a shake and not make the same stupid mistakes as we did today," Kohfeldt said.

"I will not find a tactical solution in a week's time to make things different. It's not a matter of tactics … I'm just brutally empty.

"There was a great chance today – it isn't the case that it would have been impossible to win here.

"It hurts me for the club, for all the staff, for the fans. We'll try everything next week. Now I am sorry, I have to let it sink in first."