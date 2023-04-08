MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Bayern edged a tight Bundesliga contest 1-0 at Europa-Park Stadion thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's long-range strike early in the second half.

The victory came four days on from Bayern's elimination from the DFB-Pokal to the same side, which Freiburg took delight in reminding its opponent before the match.

Kimmich clenched both fists and gestured towards home supporters after Bayern exacted some revenge, causing a mass confrontation on the pitch.

Freiburg midfielder Nicolas Hofler accused Kimmich of "unsportsmanlike and unnecessary" conduct and added his opposite number "should not feel the need to provoke fans".

When Hofler's comments were put to Kimmich after the match, the Germany international accepted he perhaps went too far with his celebrations.

"There were many emotions involved," he said. "It was an important win for us – the DFB-Pokal defeat hurt deeply.

"I got carried away; I shouldn't be doing that. You can say it was unsportsmanlike."

Asked what provoked his actions, Kimmich added: "During the warm-up, there was a 10-minute film about the Pokal game being shown [on the big screen].

"I can understand anyone who describes [my reaction] as unsportsmanlike. In the end it's just emotions."

Thomas Tuchel's side wasted some big chances either side of De Ligt's strike, but was also reliant on goalkeeper Yann Sommer producing a couple of important saves.

Freiburg was previously unbeaten in a club record 12 home games, but Bayern did enough to come away with a win that keeps it two points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which beat fellow title-chaser Union Berlin 2-1.

"We knew it would be a difficult game," head coach Tuchel said. "They were 12 games unbeaten at home and beat us in the Pokal midweek.

"In the end, I think the win was deserved. We had big chances to score in both halves. I'm happy that we won and kept a clean sheet. It was so important."

De Ligt's long ranger, which took a touch on its way past Mark Flekken, generated an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.02.

The centre-back took particular delight in scoring past his Netherlands international team-mate, who made seven saves either side of that winning goal.

"I always score against Mark in training, so I thought I'd just give it a try," De Ligt said. "Our performance was good, but we still have a lot of room for improvement."

Bayern has won two of its three games since Tuchel took charge and now turns its focus to the first leg of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

"We have to be brave. We have to believe in ourselves, be smart, have tactical solutions and go to the limit of our physical efforts," Tuchel said of nect week's tie in Manchester.

"City has been playing at an absolute top form for weeks. We need to regenerate and hope to have everyone fit."