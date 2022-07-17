With Robert Lewandowski set to be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Tuesday (AEST), Bundesliga champion Bayern is poised to announce the significant arrival of De Ligt.

Widespread reports in Germany on Sunday evening said final details of the transfer had been fully agreed between the clubs, with Kicker saying the 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract.

Negotiations have been handled by Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who as a defender had playing spells with the Bavarian giant and Juventus.

Sport1 said Bayern would pay an initial €70million, with a further €10million in add-ons helping to sweeten the deal.

The news of progress follows Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn saying on Saturday that De Ligt "wants to join".

Kahn said: "We had talks and the player wants to come to FC Bayern. We'll have more discussions and then see how it goes."

De Ligt played 2,675 minutes as Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last season - more than any of his outfield team-mates.

Although Bayern is now resigned to losing Lewandowski, who scored 50 goals last season, they are rebuilding as Julian Nagelsmann freshens up his squad.

Sadio Mane arrived from Liverpool in an eye-catching deal, with Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui joining from Eredivisie champions Ajax, the club at which De Ligt began his career.

Centre-back De Ligt will strengthen an area where Bayern has required reinforcement to improve competition for places, arguably even before Niklas Sule left on a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund.