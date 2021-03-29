The striker sustained damage to the collateral ligament of his right knee during the 3-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Andorra, in which he scored twice.

Poland issued a statement on Monday to confirm Lewandowski will miss their match with England on Wednesday in order to avoid the risk of aggravating the injury.

The 32-year-old will instead return to Germany for further treatment, which is expected to last from five to 10 days.

The news will be of concern to Bayern coach Hansi Flick ahead of a tough run of fixtures for the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern face RB Leipzig on 4 April, four days before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The German champion then hosts Union Berlin on 11 April ahead of the return leg away to PSG on 14 April.

Lewandowski has scored 42 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has at least 10 more direct goal involvements in 2020-21 than any other Bundesliga player.