Davies was forced off in the 64th minute of Bayern's 3-2 victory at the Olympiastadion on Sunday (AEDT), sparking fears he could miss Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986.

The left-back was seen clutching his right hamstring as he walked gingerly from the field, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann initially did little to ease fears over his condition.

Speaking after Bayern's win, Nagelsmann revealed Davies was suspected to have suffered "at least one fibre tear" and said a more accurate diagnosis would be available on Sunday.

However, Bayern has now revealed Davies should return for Canada's trip to Qatar, though he will miss his club's upcoming Bundesliga games against Werder Bremen and Schalke.

ℹ️ Alphonso Davies will miss the next two Bundesliga matches, but his participation at the World Cup is not at risk. #FCBayern #MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 6, 2022

A statement on Bayern's website read: "FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break.

"The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday. The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions' medical unit.

"The Canada international's participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk."

Canada will face Belgium in its Group F opener on 24 November (AEDT) before taking on Croatia and Morocco.