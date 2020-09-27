Hansi Flick's men were taken to extra-time before winning the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla onFriday (AEST), but in Sinsheim three days later the champion was far from its best as it missed the opportunity to claim a record 11th successive Bundesliga away win.

Hoffenheim was far superior to Bayern in the first half, with the visitor arguably lucky to only trail by one goal at the interval as Joshua Kimmich pulled one back after Ermin Bicakcic and Munas Dabbur had put the host 2-0 up.

Joshua Zirkzee, starting to allow Robert Lewandowski a rest, hit the crossbar early in the second period, though it only provided a momentary boost as Andrej Kramaric put the result beyond Bayern with two goals in the final 13 minutes to inflict a first defeat on the champions since December, and in emphatic style.