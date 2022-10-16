Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Marcel Sabitzer scored in a rout at the Allianz Arena as Bayern kept up its remarkable home record against Freiburg.

Bayern has never lost at home against Monday's (AEDT) opponent in the Bundesliga, with this success meaning it has taken 20 wins and three draws from their 23 clashes in Munich.

Results and performances in the Champions League have been good for Bayern, but in the Bundesliga it has been inconsistent. Now, perhaps, after last week's jolt of letting Borussia Dortmund pinch a point from 2-0 down, we might start to see Nagelsmann's men at their clinical best domestically on a regular basis.

Bayern began this game two points behind the visitor, just the third time it had ever gone into a Bundesliga game against Freiburg trailing it in the standings.

A strong start from Bayern resulted in it leading inside 13 minutes thanks to Gnabry's fine header after Mark Flekken's sharp save from Leroy Sane's close-range shot resulted in the ball looping up towards the penalty spot.

The host doubled its lead in the 33rd minute when Choupo-Moting was not sufficiently closed down inside the penalty area by Matthias Ginter, with the striker drilling a low shot across Flekken and inside the left post.

Gnabry hit the left post before Sane struck in the 52nd minute to effectively kill the game, as a fierce 22-yard shot with his left foot sped past Flekken into the left corner.

With the pressure off, Mane got in on the act with a neat lob after Philipp Lienhart made an embarrassingly poor attempt to cut out Gnabry's floated pass from the right flank. Sabitzer added the fifth in the 80th minute, capitalising on more messing defending before sweeping home from 15 yards.