Hertha has gone nine games without a win since upsetting Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on 19 December.

That abysmal run of form has seen the big-spending Berlin club, which boasts the likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Steven Jovetic and Lucas Tousart among its ranks, plummet to second-last in the Bundesliga.

Despite failing to post a victory in 2022, Hertha is still just two points from top flight survival, prompting the club to take action on the managerial front.