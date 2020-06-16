WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Germany international Havertz is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich among many others, with Leverkusen said to be hoping for a €100million fee.

Sporting director Rudi Voller has expressed a desire to see the 21-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last week, remain at the BayArena for another season. Havertz has a contract until June 2022.

Carro acknowledged Havertz is keen to move on soon but hopes a satisfactory solution can be found.

"Many clubs are interested in Kai Havertz," Carro said.

"Kai has been with us for 10 years. I see the player's desire to take the next step sometime in the near future. You have to respect that as much as the fact he has a contract with Leverkusen until 2022.

"You have to try to find a solution where the player's goal can be reconciled with ours.

"At the moment nobody can say for sure what will happen."

Since the start of 2018-2019, Havertz has scored 28 goals and supplied eight assists in 61 Bundesliga appearances.

He has 35 goals and 21 assists overall in his Bundesliga career.