Julian Brandt was also on target at WWK Arena as Edin Terzic's side leapfrogged Bayern Munich at the top, after the Bavarians were beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig.

Haller opened the scoring just before the hour mark and doubled the lead with six minutes remaining, before Brandt capped the win in stoppage time to secure a two-point advantage.

Victory over Mainz next Sunday (AEDT) would secure a first title in 11 years, while 14th-place Augsburg's top-flight future is uncertain with the Fuggerstadter just two points ahead of 16th-place Bochum heading into the final weekend.