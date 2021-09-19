Haaland spectacular double sees off Union rally September 20, 2021 00:39 4:05 min Norwegian star Erling Haaland netted a brace - the second of which a majestic lobbed finish - as Borussia Dortmund survived a comeback from FC Union to win 4-2. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Union Berlin Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 4:05 min Hummels showers Haaland in praise 0:52 min Tuchel's glowing praise for tireless Kante 9:04 min Benzema celebrates win as Real Madrid goes top 4:05 min Haaland spectacular double sees off Union rally 3:57 min 'Angry' Allegri accepts blame for Juventus draw 11:57 min Poch denies beef with Messi over being subbed 9:04 min LaLiga: Valencia v Real Madrid 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton v Leicester City 3:57 min Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan 4:01 min Serie A: Venezia v Spezia