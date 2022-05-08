Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl, who will step up from his player licensing role to become sporting director at the season's end, said on Sunday that the club were braced for the 21-year-old to move on.

Manchester City is reported front-runner for the signature of the Norway international, who joined Dortmund in late December 2019 after catching the eye at Salzburg.

Kehl said: "I think we will have clarity next week. I wouldn't be surprised if he moves on in the end."

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been heavily linked with Haaland, but the prospect of a move to LaLiga has seemed to cool in recent months.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, had a playing stint at City and the Dortmund striker was born in Leeds, so a move to England may hold particular appeal.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, has repeatedly declined to discuss the prospect of bringing in Haaland.

However, with Champions League trophy success again proving elusive for City this season, acquiring a striker of Haaland's pedigree looks imperative for Guardiola.

Dortmund is expected to sign Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg as Haaland's replacement, with Kehl also expecting movement in that direction in the coming week.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 29 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season, proving prolific despite his campaign being disrupted by injuries. He scored 41 times in 41 matches last term, his first full season in Germany.