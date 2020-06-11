WATCH Dortmund v Dusseldorf LIVE on beIN SPORTS tomorrow from 11.30pm (AEST) | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

BVB have been without two of their attacking stars in recent weeks as they look to secure Champions League qualification in the Bundesliga.

Haaland, who has scored 10 times in 11 Bundesliga games since moving in January, has been out of action since hobbling out of a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich that all but ended second-placed Dortmund's title bid.

Reus last played at the start of February as a thigh strain robbed Dortmund of its captain.

The skipper is still not ready to feature again but has at least stepped up his recovery, while Haaland's knee problem is seemingly now behind him.

Head coach Lucien Favre told a news conference on Thursday: "[Haaland] has been training again since Wednesday and has been involved in everything. He looks very good.

"Otherwise, everyone else who was available last week is okay.

"Marco started training with the team this week. We're happy that he is training again and we all hope that he can play again as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, I cannot give a more precise forecast yet. He will train again on Friday."

Dortmund have softened the blow of losing Haaland and Reus in recent weeks by turning in improved defensive showings.

Despite losing to Bayern last month, BVB has conceded just three goals in its past nine league matches - including a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin last time out.

"The defence is very important for success," Favre said ahead of the Fortuna game. "We have to find the right balance."