Norway international Haaland steered home Thorgan Hazard's cross in the 29th minute to score the first goal since Germany's top flight was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

It was his 13th goal in 12 appearances in all competitions since joining Dortmund in January, making him only the second Bundesliga player to achieve that feat after Klaus Matischak for Schalke in 1963-1964.

Haaland's Bundesliga record now stands at 10 goals in nine outings. Only Gert Dorfel and Paco Alcacer were able to score that many in fewer games (both eight matches).