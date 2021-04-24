MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Dortmund's cause was boosted later on Sunday (AEST) when Eintracht Frankfurt, who are a place and a point above them in the table, lost 3-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Haaland was in the mood early and wasted no time opening the scoring when sprinted clear of the defence and fired home from a tight angle with just 12 minutes gone.

Dortmund played with 10 men for the last 31 minutes after 17-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, the visitors doubled their lead when Mahmoud Dahoud won the ball on the edge of his own penalty area and his pass found Haaland.

The 20-year-old raced clear and slotted past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels for his 37th goal in 38 games this season in all competitions.

With three games left, fifth-placed Dortmund is one point from the UEFA Champions League places and faces RB Leipzig, Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen.

Haaland roared "Yeesss!" at the final whistle and defender Manuel Akanji said Dortmund is determined to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

"A few weeks ago we were still 11 points behind Wolfsburg, now it's just two," Akanji said.

"We're not giving up and want to win every game."