Bochum first took a 2-0 lead before Dortmund clawed the visitors back and went 3-2 ahead thanks to Haaland's triple strike.

But Bochum refused to give up the game, winning out after Milos Pantovic converted an 85th-minute penalty for a famous win at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund came into the game knowing a win or a draw would be enough to secure the runner-up spot behind champion Bayern Munich.

But Marco Rose's side made the worst possible start as Bochum raced in front. Bochum took a third-minute lead as Takuma Asano's chipped cross was headed home by Sebastian Polter, and the lead was doubled five minutes later as Gerrit Holtmann curled home a sumptuous effort from the edge of the Dortmund box.

Dortmund found a way back when Haaland got going, converting from the penalty spot twice to level the scores. Just after the hour, Haaland completed his hat-trick form open play this time, Marco Reus squaring the ball for the Norwegian to bundle home at the near post.

Many may have thought that was job done, but Bochum had other ideas, and was level again after a stunning strike from Jurgen Locadia, bringing the ball down beautifully in the box before turning Manuel Akanji and firing home to make it 3-3.

A point wasn't enough to satify the visitors, and after a handball in the Dortmund box, Pantovic stepped up to seal the victory.