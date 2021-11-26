WATCH Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The prolific striker has been out of action because of a hip flexor injury since a 4-0 UEFA Champions League thrashing at Ajax last month.

Dortmund on Saturday (AEDT) confirmed Haaland is in the squad for the trip to Wolfsburg, but will be on the bench and the club revealed he would be ready for a "brief shift".

England midfielder Jude Bellingham misses out after taking a knock to the knee.

Dortmund boss Marco Rose said: "Mo Dahoud feels good and is ready, the same applies to Emre Can. Youssoufa Moukoko is doing better, and he trained.

""Marius Wolf is here and Erling Haaland will be on the bus. Jude Bellingham is out, and with Rapha Guerreiro we have to wait a bit more."

Haaland has scored 13 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Second-placed Dortmund is a point behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Rose will be expecting a positive response to a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon that ended its participation in the UEFA Champions League this season.