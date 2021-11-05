Haaland is a player in demand after his exploits for Dortmund, linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The strong interest comes amid talk of a release clause that will be valid at the end of the season.

Alf-Inge Haaland was asked about the future of the 21 year-old, who is currently sidelined due to injury.

"We'll see about that… Look behind me, at this beautiful stadium in Dortmund," former Leeds United and Norway international Alf-Inge Haaland told TV 2 when asked what is the most important in choosing a club.

"He's in a fantastic club. We’ll take those things as they come."

Erling Haaland is already on the cusp of half a century of Bundesliga goals, having scored 49 in 49 league appearances since swapping Salzburg for Dortmund in January 2020.

Haaland has 70 goals in 69 games for the German club overall, only Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has a better return among players from Europe's top-five leagues.