With defending champion Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim on Monday (AEST), last season's runner-up Dortmund blew the chance to build on its impressive 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend, when Haaland scored twice in an electric display on the opening weekend of the season.

The 20-year-old has netted 18 goals in 21 games this year for Dortmund and wrote himself into Bundesliga history in January when he became the first player to score a hat-trick off the bench on his German league debut.

Haaland's three goals in 20 minutes sparked a 5-3 fight-back win.

But the Norwegian drew a blank on his return to Augsburg's WWK-Arena with just one clear shot on goal as centre-back Felix Uduokhai powered home a header for the hosts from a free-kick on 40 minutes.

Former Schalke playmaker Daniel Caligiuri added to Dortmund's misery by holding off Thomas Meunier to fire home the hosts' second on 54 minutes.

Haaland was booked with a half an hour gone after some pushing and shoving with Augsburg defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, who was also shown a yellow card.

Dortmund had three times as many shots on goal and dominated with 80 percent possession, which left its Swiss coach Lucian Favre to admit, "we are very disappointed, it's hard to accept this defeat.

"We have much to do," he added admitted, with one eye on Thursday's (AEST) German Super Cup match against Bayern in Munich.

"We almost completely dominated the game, we started well, but we weren't precise enough and we were too hasty in our play.

"Augsburg defended well, we need to be more patient and play more down the flanks. "