Without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, Bayern was well below par but was gifted the opener shortly after the visitors had been denied by a VAR (video assistant referee) decision.

Joshua Zirkzee broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer's ill-advised pass went straight to the feet of Lewandowski's replacement.

Benjamin Pavard's own goal 11 minutes later levelled matters, but Goretzka caught the Gladbach defence napping four minutes from time to extinguish any realistic prospect of a late turnaround in the title race.