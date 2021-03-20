MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Schalke goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow summed up the home side's luck when he parried a header by Nico Elvedi, but the ball carried over the goalline.

The away win ended Gladbach's awful run of seven defeats since it was announced head coach Marco Rose was leaving to take charge of Borussia Dortmund next season.

Gladbach is ninth while Schalke is 12 points from escaping the bottom three after enduring a disastrous season that has seen it win just one of the 26 matches it has played.

Schalke has just 10 points, and a goal-difference of -53, which is more than double the next worst record in the current season.