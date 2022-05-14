WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Hutter joined Gladbach at the start of the 2021-2022 campaign after an impressive three-year spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, replacing Marco Rose.

But the Austrian coach struggled to have the same impact at his new club, which looked as though it might be dragged into a Bundesliga relegation battle at one stage.

A sequence of only two wins in 13 matches – including two 6-0 losses but also a victory at Bayern Munich – left Gladbach only four points above the relegation play-off place and five above the bottom two in early March.

However, Hutter and his side turned the season around, losing just one of the remaining nine games and earning twice as many points (18) as they had over that concerning 13-match stretch (nine).

Gladbach finished with a flourish, overturning an early deficit on Saturday's final day to beat Hoffenheim 5-1 for its biggest comeback win since 1997.

But it was not enough to convince either the club or Hutter to continue, with his departure seemingly already agreed and confirmed soon after full-time.

"Borussia and head coach Adi Hutter have mutually agreed to go their separate ways after the end of the 2021-22 season," a short statement read on Gladbach's Twitter page.

"This is the result of the discussions and analyses of the past season that have been conducted over the past few weeks and days."

Gladbach finished in 10th with 45 points, its fewest since 2010-2011 (36) when it required the relegation play-off to beat the drop.