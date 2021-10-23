WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Philipp Lienhart and Lucas Holer scored the decisive goals as Wolfsburg lost for the fourth time on the spin – it hasn't won in seven attempts – as Freiburg cemented its status as the only unbeaten side in Germany's top flight, with five wins and four draws.

The contrasting confidence levels were evident in the early exchanges as the visitors were first to put their foot on the ball.

There was more urgency in Wolfsburg's game, though, and it carved out the first chances with its front three of Renato Steffen, Lukas Nmecha and Ridle Baku combining well.

A foul by Josuha Guilavogui had worse consequences than just the yellow card the Wolfsburg midfielder received as Vincenzo Grifo's effort was only parried by Koen Casteels to Lienhart, who converted from close range and saw the goal confirmed after a video assistant referee (VAR) check for possible offside.

Wolfsburg's already dented confidence suffered another setback and Mark van Bommel tried to inject more strength to their attack with Dodi Lukebakio sent on for Guilavogui.

His team continued to ask most of the questions, but just like in the first half, it was struck by a sucker punch with Holer converting Freiburg's' first chance after the break, Christian Gunter doing the hard work to tee up his team-mate for an unstoppable finish.

Wolfsburg's heads dropped even lower with a fourth straight Bundesliga loss seeming inevitable. Nmecha and Lukebakio both had chances to grab them a lifeline, but it was not to be for the Wolves, who fell to another defeat.