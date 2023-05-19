Freiburg back in the top-four picture May 19, 2023 22:47 5:03 min Nils Petersen and Christian Gunter scored moments after coming off the bench to hand Freiburg a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg that keeps hopes of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga alive. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights News VFL Wolfsburg SC Freiburg Football -Latest Videos 4:05 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Monza 0:52 min Tuchel says title is not routine for Bayern 5:03 min Bundesliga: SC Freiburg v Wolfsburg 6:49 min Barnsley sets up play-off derby against Owls 5:03 min Freiburg back in the top-four picture 5:04 min St Pauli clings on in seven-goal thriller 4:59 min Darmstadt back in the Bundesliga big time 1:05 min Klopp hails departing Reds quartet 2:17 min 5 of Rafael Nadal's best shots in 2022 6:29 min Medvedev, Tsitsipas set for semi-final showdown