Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic, Andre Silva and Erik Durm all netted for Frankfurt.

Third-placed Wolfsburg pulled goals back through Ridle Baku and Wout Weghorst before Frankfurt's Brazilian defender Tuta turned the ball into his own net for an own goal five minutes from time.

The result leaves Frankfurt with a seven-point cushion in fourth after fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, which later earned a dramatic 3-2 win at Stuttgart.