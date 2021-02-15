Four days after the German champion lifted the Club World Cup in Qatar, Bayern found itself in the midst of a snowstorm and 2-0 down at half-time against the Bundesliga strugglers after goals from Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper.

Robert Lewandowski hit back three minutes after the restart with his 25th league goal of the season but, within a minute, Christian Gebauer restored the away side’s two-goal advantage in a chaotic start to the second half.

Bayern coach Flick was left breathing a sigh of relief after strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies saved the leaders’ blushes and kept the Bavarians five points clear of title rivals RB Leipzig.

"A lot came together in the first half and we didn't defend well," Flick said.

"In the second half the team again showed a mentality, that was madness.

"Today you just have to say that we have to be satisfied with the 3-3."

He said: "We always had the feeling that we could still turn the game around.

"We could have reacted differently after [going 2-0 down], but our team is not like that."