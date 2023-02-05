Kingsley Coman's brace put the defending champion in control, with Thomas Muller then capping off his record-equalling 427th league appearance for Bayern in style.

Jakub Kaminski struck before the break to give Wolfsburg hope, with Bayern then seeing Joshua Kimmich receive his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Jamal Musiala and Mattias Svanberg exchanged goals to keep the drama in full flow, though Bayern held on for victory and reclaimed top spot from FC Union.

Bayern took the lead after just nine minutes, Coman's teasing cross into the middle finding its way into the far corner of Koen Casteels' net.

Five minutes later, Coman struck again by converting Joao Cancelo's cross with an expertly taken volley after being left with too much space inside the area.

Muller then got in on the act to extend the visitors' lead further, meeting Kimmich's free-kick to flick a header home on his milestone appearance.

Wolfsburg pulled one back before the break, a fine passing move ending with Kaminski, a first-half substitute for Maxence Lacroix, playing a one-two with Paulo Otavio and coolly slotting past Yann Sommer.

The hosts received further encouragement nine minutes after the restart as Bayern were reduced to ten men, Kimmich being shown a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

Musiala weaved his way through the Wolfsburg defence to give Julian Nagelsmann's side some breathing room, though the deficit was reduced to two when Svanberg smashed into the roof of the net from close range.

There was still time for further drama with Yannick Gerhardt appearing to set up a frantic finish, but his goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up as Bayern clinched all three points.