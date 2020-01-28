Every goal from Erling Haaland's incredible start at Dortmund January 28, 2020 06:19 2:39 min Norway starlet Erling Haaland has scored five goals in two matches for Borussia Dortmund at an incredible return of a goal every 11.8 minutes. Imagine what he could do in 90. WATCH Haaland's next match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS this SundayHaaland nabs a hat-trick off the bench on debut He backs it up with another two off the bench a week later Say no more... Highlights Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 0:54 min Barty excited but ignoring the hype 2:39 min Every goal from Haaland's incredible start at BVB 0:56 min More stars to be unveiled for bushfire relief game 23:00 min Magisterial - Episode 24 1:06 min Epic helps Nadal, Kyrgios develop newfound respect 1:30 min Nadal survives Kyrgios test to reach quarters 0:28 min Eriksen arrives in Milan ahead of Inter move 0:37 min Tuchel hails 'exceptional' Neymar 2:47 min LaLiga: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid 3:54 min Serie A: Napoli v Juventus