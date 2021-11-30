Erling Haaland's 50 from 50 November 30, 2021 07:06 10:29 min The Borussia Dortmund superstar has scored an incredible 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games for the club. Watch every one of them here! WATCH Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 0:36 min Sydney FC named Australia's best sporting team 10:29 min Erling Haaland's 50 from 50 9:17 min Aziz Behich talks to The Early Kick-Off 5:27 min Andre Gray wonder-goal wins it for QPR 4:25 min Elche regroups after dubious penalty to earn draw 6:17 min How Messi pipped Lewandowski to 2021 Ballon d'Or 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:00 min Allegri slams media for Morata 'witch hunt' 0:58 min Zdrilic lauds Rangnick appointment 4:03 min Neymar, Kane and Haaland snubbed from top 10