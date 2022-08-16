England Under-19 star Bynoe-Gittens has committed to the German club until 30 June, 2025, with the news emerging swiftly in the wake of his first Bundesliga goal.

The 18 year-old scored an equaliser as Dortmund went on to beat Freiburg 3-1, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in becoming another exciting young English player to emerge at the club.

Bynoe-Gittens was acquired from Manchester City in September 2020 and played for Dortmund's age-group sides until recently breaking into the first-team ranks.

He has played just 159 minutes in the Bundesliga, spread across one start and four substitute appearances, but Dortmund is massively excited about his potential.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl, a former Germany international, said: "Jamie's speed and creativity have always been excellent. With his unpredictability in one-on-one situations, he gives our squad a very special element even at his young age.

"It's fun to watch him work on himself and his game. We think he still has a lot more potential for development, and we will give him the time he needs to do it."

Dortmund announced the new deal in an official club statement, saying it was agreed last week.

Bynoe-Gittens, who helped England win the Under-19 Euros in July, said the new Dortmund deal "means a lot to me".

The teenager told the club's website: "It was always my goal to continue at BVB after the coronavirus and some injuries at the beginning of my journey that has just begun.

"Now I can't wait to continue working hard on myself and my game to hopefully help the team in the coming months and years."