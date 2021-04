Frankfurt's defence crumbled and its five-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga came to an abrupt halt as Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini and Hannes Wolf netted for the hosts.

Eintracht, which remains fourth on the table, also had to contend with sports director Fredi Bobic announcing in mid-week that he is leaving to manage Hertha Berlin from 1 June.