Mainz's stunning 3-1 victory over the champions earlier in the day gave Dortmund the perfect opportunity to move back to the summit with a win, and when Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute, it appeared the home side was ready to grasp it with both hands.

Donyell Malen added the second five minutes later and it was 3-0 at half-time after Mats Hummels netted for the first time in 18 months, nodding home a cross from Raphael Guerreiro that maintained the Portuguese's status as the league's top assist provider.

When Malen completed his brace after the hour, the result was beyond doubt, sending Dortmund to the top of the pile for just the second time this season, a point ahead of Bayern.

The last time Dortmund topped the Bundesliga table after 29 games was during the 2011-2012 campaign, which was also the year it most recently won the title.

Bellingham, heavily touted for a mega-money transfer away from Dortmund at the end of the season, is ready to put it all on the line in pursuit of clinching the title.

"To be honest, it would mean everything. It would mean the world to me," he said after the win.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself and talk about it too much, to end up feeling like I've already won it, as there's five really tough games to come.

"But it would be massive, I would love more than anything to win the league with this club, after everything it's given me. I'll give absolutely everything to try and make that happen."